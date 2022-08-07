Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 230.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Vector Group stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

