Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,557 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 752,493 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

