Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,572 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 410,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 466,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 186,620 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

