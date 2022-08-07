Royce & Associates LP Sells 11,123 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $31,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $431,586 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

