Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,337 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 41,262 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $61,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

