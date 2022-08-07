Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,963 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 206.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hector Lezama purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TUP opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $519.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.46. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

