Royce & Associates LP Sells 24,475 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $287,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,978.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,772 shares of company stock worth $3,011,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

