Royce & Associates LP Sells 398,761 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398,761 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 46,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $14.48 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $650.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.