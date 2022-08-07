Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,191 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NTGR stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $35.99.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,432. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

