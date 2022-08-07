Royce & Associates LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of MIR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
