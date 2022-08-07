Royce & Associates LP Takes $394,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE DIN opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

