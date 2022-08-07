Royce & Associates LP Takes $395,000 Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

