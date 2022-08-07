Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 4,007.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $95.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

About ManTech International

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.