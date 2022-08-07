Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $3,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

