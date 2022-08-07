Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 51,039 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $11,255,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SMBC. StockNews.com cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.