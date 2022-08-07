Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Arko were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.28. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

