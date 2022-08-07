Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in CareCloud by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.