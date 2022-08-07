Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 175,426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.50). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $158.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HRTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.