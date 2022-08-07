RumbleON (RMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. RumbleON has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON Trading Up 1.4 %

RMBL stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $48.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at RumbleON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

In related news, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $477,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares in the company, valued at $41,700,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other RumbleON news, major shareholder Mark Tkach bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $477,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,028 shares in the company, valued at $41,700,555.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450 in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RMBL. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.