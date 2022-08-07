Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.70. 5,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,473.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,596 shares of company stock worth $1,650,491 in the last 90 days. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

