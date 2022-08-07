Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,229 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $5,517,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 4.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 48.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 36.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $88.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

