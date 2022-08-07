Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,716 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $282.05 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.93.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.33%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
