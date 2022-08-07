Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

PKG opened at $135.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.44. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.