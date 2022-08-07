Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,133,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $231.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.67.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

