Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 159,206 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 991,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 509,391 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 320,375 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $13.42 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

