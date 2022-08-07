Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,887 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $6,705,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

