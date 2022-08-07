Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

