Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

