Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 48,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 132,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,678 shares of company stock worth $325,403 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.99. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

