Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after buying an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after buying an additional 201,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

