Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

IIIV stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a P/E ratio of -45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

