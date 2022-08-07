Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 690.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Vistra by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,226. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 2,133,255 shares valued at $53,458,282. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.65%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

