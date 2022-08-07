Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACIW. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.15 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

