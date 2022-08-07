Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 705,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NCR were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NCR Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NCR opened at $34.30 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.52.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.