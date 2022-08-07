Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $482.47 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.12 and its 200 day moving average is $434.03. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.