Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.