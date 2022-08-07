Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 513,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

MKC stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

