Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CL King dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

