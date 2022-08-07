Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,709,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE CIB opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

