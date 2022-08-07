Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.02 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 489.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sunrun by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sunrun by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 731,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 206,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

