Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.29 Million Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $219,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $56.82 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

