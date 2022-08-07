Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $725.57 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $725,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.