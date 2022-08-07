Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.76 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Matson

Matson Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.