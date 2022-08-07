Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.