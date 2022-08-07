Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,479,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,232,000 after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 113.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 47,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 126,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.