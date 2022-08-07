Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.04 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argan by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Argan by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Argan by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $505.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.52. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $49.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

