Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

