Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,479 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

