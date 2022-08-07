Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.39 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,618 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,395,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $27,274,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLDR opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

