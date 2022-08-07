Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.49 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,152,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,024 shares of company stock valued at $32,517,264. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $286.00 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $294.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

